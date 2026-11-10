Boston College Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore: Game Central With Live Updates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Fresh off its takedown of UMass at TD Garden in the Hall of Fame Series Boston on Friday, Boston College men’s basketball is back in action Tuesday night against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Tuesday’s contest marks the fifth all-time meeting between the Eagles (2-0) and the Hawks (1-2). BC holds a 4-0 record in the series, and the last matchup occurred on Nov. 15, 2016, in which Jerome Robinson, A.J. Turner and Ky Bowman all scored in double figures to guide the Eagles to a 73-57 triumph.

Monday, BC guard Money Williams collected ACC Co-Player of the Week honors after posting 28.5 points per game, including 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, across his first two games as an Eagle.

The Hawks most recently picked up their first win of the season with an 81-55 blowout of Cheyney University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, which came after suffering losses to Wake Forest (83-62) and High Point (63-49) on Monday and Wednesday of last week, respectively.

Here is the game central for Tuesday’s affair in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with live updates and more from the initial tipoff to the final buzzer.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

BC sophomore guard Jacob Furphy is out with a sprained MCL.

Starting Lineups

[Starting lineups will be posted as tipoff nears]

Boston College:

Maryland Eastern Shore:

How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

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