Stellar, Standard & Subpar: F/C CJ Felder

Boston College basketball closing in on their season opener at Mohegan Sun against Villanova on November 25. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. To kick this off we look at Makai Ashton Langford.

Previous Previews:

Wynston Tabbs

Jay Heath

Steffon Mitchell

Makai Ashton Langford

When CJ Felder took the court in 2019 at age 17, he was the youngest player in ACC history to play in a game since Brad Daughtery in 1982. He was thrusted into a big role as a freshman, playing a lot of center, while averaging 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. His biggest game came against Georgia Tech, where he dropped 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

With a year under his belt, Felder will look to improve on his consistency in 2020. He will have some competition at the center position if that is where Jim Christian decides to keep him. Justin Vander Baan, a true freshman has more length than Felder, while transfer James Karnik could also battle to start if he receives his waiver to play this year.

Stellar

Felder continues to grow as a player and begins to excel in his role. A bit undersized for a center, he uses his other tools to become a more consistent rebounder and shot scorer. Puts up an average of eight points a game and six rebounds.

Standard

Christian decides to go with a rotation at center, that keeps Felder's minutes down a bit. He improves slightly over last year, but still struggles against some of the bigger centers in the ACC. Averages six points and four rebounds a game.

Subpar

Felder's role is diminished because other players step up. He becomes more of a bench player and his play is consistent with what we saw in 2019-20.

What kind of season do you expect out of CJ Felder?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC