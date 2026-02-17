Boston College Basketball Star, BC Athletics Hall of Famer Bill Donovan Dies at 85

Former Boston College men’s basketball star Bill Donovan, who captained the Eagles and graduated in 1962 as the No. 3 scorer in program history, died on Saturday at the age of 85, according to the obituary posted by Williams-Thomas Funeral Home in Gainesville, Fla.

Donovan became the fourth player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark, and he was inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.

A three-year starter for the program, Donovan played alongside fellow Hall of Famer Jim Hooley. He averaged 14.5 points per game and led the Eagles to a combined 40-29 record.

According to his bio on the BC Athletics’ website, many feel that Donovan could have posted even better scoring numbers had he played during the current 3-point era, as most of his buckets came from long-range distance.

They didn't come any better than Billy Donovan Sr. A Special Man in every sense of the word. RIP my friend! You’re already in heaven. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 14, 2026

Born in Queens, N.Y., Donovan was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and married his high school sweetheart, Joan.

The couple stayed together for 63 years and had three children, including Billy, who coached Providence College to the NCAA Final Four in 1987 and helped steer Florida to 14 NCAA tournament appearances in 19 years, including back-to-back NCAA championships in 2006-07.

Billy is now the head coach of the National Basketball Association’s Chicago Bulls after serving as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015-2020.

"I've always said my dad has never had a bad day in his life," Billy Donovan told ESPN in 2006. "He's always happy, energetic and has enthusiasm. He's got the vigor for life and always had a smile on his face."

