Boston College Men's Basketball Forward Hitting Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s basketball has lost its sixth player to the transfer portal.

Eagles forward Jayden Hastings is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from League RDY high school and college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.

Kayser broke the news via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“NEWS: Boston College forward Jayden Hastings is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY,” said Kayser via X. “The 6-foot-9 forward out Orlando, Florida is a former four-star recruit who played the first two seasons of his career at BC. He averaged 6.7PPG, 5.6RPG and 1.5BPG this season.”

NEWS: Boston College forward Jayden Hastings is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-9 forward out Orlando, Florida is a former four-star recruit who played the first two seasons of his career at BC.



He averaged 6.7PPG, 5.6RPG and 1.5BPG this season. pic.twitter.com/UosV6vpNd2 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 7, 2026

The Orlando, Fla., native spent three seasons with the program, but played for two. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 62 games, which included 34 starts, and averaged 18.8 minutes, 5.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Hastings had his collegiate-best performance this past season. In Boston College’s 2025-26 campaign, he started in 29 of 31 games played and averaged 22.5 minutes, 6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

Last season, the Eagles went 11-20 overall, 4-14 in ACC play, and finished 17th in the ACC. Boston College missed the postseason for the second straight season.

Since the team’s season came to a close on March 7, the Eagles have had an active offseason.

The program fired Earl Grant on March 8 after spending five seasons with the program and hired UConn assistant coach Luke Murray to replace Grant on March 26.

Murray held his introductory press conference with the Eagles on March 31, but stayed with UConn through its national championship run in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn lost to Michigan 69-63 on Monday night in the title game.

Hastings joins guard Akbar Waheed III, guard Luka Toews, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Donald Hand Jr., and guard Fred Payne in putting his name in the portal.

The transfer portal officially opened at midnight on Tuesday and will close on Tuesday, April 21. The window lasts 15 days.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior