Boston College Men's Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant Previews Upcoming Season
Boston College men’s basketball had its day at 2025 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after taking the podium, Eagles head coach Earl Grant spoke to ACC Network where he talked about last season and compared it to a COVID season.
“A lot of uncertainty,” said Grant. “Obviously in COVID, you didn’t know how many guys you were gonna have to play a game. We were getting tested every day. So there was so much uncertainty and last year felt that way a little bit because we didn’t know exactly who we had. Coming out of Year 3, having a great run in the ACC Tournament, winning big in those games then losing to Virginia in double overtime, then we go into the NIT, we beat Providence on the road, we feeling really good, and then we lost four players. So there was so much uncertainty. Four starters. And then we had to regroup. We knew it would be tough cause there were so many new guys and that’s a different model that we all grew up in. Most years you were able to have an idea of who’s returning, so that’s why it felt like COVID year. It was a little bit of uncertainty that year.”
Grant also emphasized the importance of keeping players for a program like Boston College, using guard Donald Hand Jr., as the example.
“I think every program is different in the ACC,” said Grant. “I think at Boston College, we have to prioritize retention. I don’t think you can identify a guy that can be successful at Boston College, rather [it] be on the court, academically, culturally, and then allow him to get away. So Donald Hand being back is huge. You got a guy that is 6’6”, 217 pounds, high character guy, [and] is capable of going to a game and getting 20+ points.”
He spoke about the new players that joined the program in the offseason as well and stated that this year’s team is better than last.
“I think defensively we’ve gotten better, but I think offensively we’ve gotten better too,” said Grant. “We’re a lot bigger at every position. So we brought in three guys, all Power 5, that are 6’9” or taller and they’re our best athletes. Aidan Shaw, I think he brings a good element to our program because of his experience at Missouri. He’s been in the NCAA [Tournament] twice but has also lost every game in the SEC. He’s seen it all. So his information he has for young guys is critical. He knows what winning looks like.
“I think Boden Kapke playing in the Big East, 6’11” 250 pounds [is big],” said Grant. “I didn’t realize how much I missed Quinten Post as a guy who can shoot the 3 and facilitate. Now, he [Kapke] gives out the element of a guy who can shoot it with size and also can pass and facilitate. And then Jason Asemota, we haven’t had a guy in our program that’s looked like him, that’s as skilled and as long [as him]… He’s a guy that can make an impact as well. But Chase Forte being a point guard kind of epitomizes the DNA of our program. Having some grit, having some toughness, averaged 25 points in his last five games at South Dakota… He’s a great addition to our program.”
The fifth-year Eagles head coach spoke on how the team will play this year and that it will be different from last season.
“We’ll play a little differently,” said Grant. “I think we’re longer and more athletic so I think the ability to change defenses and keep teams off balance, play a little more chess in terms of keeping people off balance because if you think about some of the teams I’ve had with the 6’3”, 220-pound guard, the Jaeden Zackery’s of the world, you just hit them at half court all night. This team needs to be in the passing lanes. This team needs to create a little more chaos. And so we’re longer, we need to be able to get more deflections and steals to create some easy baskets for us.”
He also shared that he believed this team is tough and gritty.
“Yeah we do,” said Grant. “Last year’s team had it too. We just came up short. We were in six overtime games. Double overtime, triple overtime, single overtime. That team was gritty. We weren’t talented enough, but we were gritty. This team is talented and gritty.”
Grant revealed which players have the ability to step up into a leadership role.
“I think Donald Hand,” said Grant. “He has a lot of information. And again, Fred Payne naturally as our third-year player. Fred Payne naturally that’s who he is. He’s a tough guy, he doesn’t take no for an answer. He holds his teammates accountable. He’s bringing it everyday and he’s challenging those guys. So I think Fred Payne and Donald Hand, those guys are the top two for that role.”
Boston College opens its season on Monday, Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic.