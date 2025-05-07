Boston College Men's Basketball Officially Adds South Dakota Transfer Guard
Boston College men’s basketball has officially added South Dakota transfer guard Chase Forte to its program.
The Eagles announced the addition through an official press release on Wednesday.
"Chase is a huge addition for our program. He brings a lot of intangibles - he has great length and speed, which allows him to be a menace on the defensive end. He has the ability to score the ball in a variety of ways," said Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant."Chase pushes the tempo in transition, putting a lot of pressure on the opponent, and he is very crafty in the paint and finishes in a variety of ways. He is a good 3-point shooter as well. We look forward to him bringing his experience and leadership qualities to our program. Chase has the ability to make everybody around him better."
Forte’s decision to transfer to Boston College was originally reported on April 19 by League Ready high school and college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.
The Raleigh, N.C., native spent one season at South Dakota. During the team’s 2024-25 campaign, he appeared in 33 games which included 32 starts and averaged 27.1 minutes, 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
He also shot 47.1-percent from the floor last season which was the fifth-highest in the Summit League and had 253 free throw attempts which was the seventh-most in the nation.
Forte is one of four players the Eagles picked up out of the portal this offseason, joining former Baylor forward Jason Asemota, former Mizzou forward Aidan Shaw, and former Butler big man Boden Kapke.