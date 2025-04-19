Boston College Men’s Basketball Picks Up South Dakota Transfer Guard Out of Portal
The Boston College men’s basketball team has picked up its biggest addition out of the transfer portal thus far this offseason in South Dakota guard Chase Forte.
The announcement came on Saturday afternoon from League Ready high school and college basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser.
“NEWS: South Dakota transfer Chase Forte has committed to Boston College, he tells @LeagueRDY,” said Kayser via X. “Forte began his career at UNC Asheville before spending one at Gulf Coast State and one at Northwestern State. He played just one season at South Dakota.”
The Raleigh, N.C., native spent one season with the Coyotes where he appeared in 33 games which included 32 starts and averaged 27.1 minutes, 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game as well as tallied 62 steals and 10 blocks.
He led South Dakota in minutes points, total assists, and steals as well as had the third-most rebounds. He also had the fourth-highest points in the Summit League.
Forte helped South Dakota to a 19-14 overall record, 9-7 mark in conference play, and an appearance in the Summit League Tournament during the team’s 2024-25 campaign.
Forte is the fourth player to join the Eagles roster out of the transfer portal this offseason, joining former Baylor forward Jason Asemota, former Mizzou forward Aidan Shaw, and former Butler big man Boden Kapke.
They join a Boston College team that went 12-19 overall which included a 4-16 mark in conference play, and finished 17th in the ACC last season.