Boston College Men's Basketball Picks Up Commitment From Slovenian Guard Zak Smrekar
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Boston College men’s basketball has landed its first commitment for the 2026 class.
Slovenian guard/forward Zak Smrekar has committed to the Eagles, according to a report from DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.
"NEWS: Krka's Zak Smrekar has committed to Boston College, a source tells DraftExpress,” said Givony via X. “The 6'7, 19-year-old Slovenian guard averages 10 points in 23 minutes in the Adriatic League and is one of the best players in his age group in Europe. Great start to the Luke Murray era.”
The 19-year-old most recently played for Krka Novo Mesto in Novo Mesto, Slovenia.
In 2025, he competed in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup for Team Slovenia where he averaged 29.6 minutes, 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Smrekar is the only commit for Boston College’s class of 2026 since former commit Trey Beamer withdrew his commitment following the firing of former men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant, who was let go on March 8 after five seasons with the program.
UConn assistant coach Luke Murray was hired to replace Grant on March 26. Smrekar is his first player addition to the program.
Since the change at the helm, Boston College has lost 11 players to the transfer portal and have yet to sign a new player to the roster.
The players that entered the portal include guard Nick Petronio, forward Jason Asemota, guard/forward Marko Radunovic, forward Kany Tchanda, guard Caleb Steger, forward Jayden Hastings, guard Donald Hand Jr., guard Fred Payne, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Luka Toews, and guard Akbar Waheed III.
The transfer portal window is open until Tuesday.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1