Boston College Men's Basketball Records Fourth Win of Season Against Harvard
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (4-4) men’s basketball team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 73-60 win over the Harvard Crimson (4-4) at Conte Forum on Wednesday evening.
Boston College jumped out to a narrow 10-9 lead over Harvard in the first four minutes of the contest. Eagles guard Fred Payne led the stretch with five points.
Coming out of the first timeout of the day, Boston College went on an 8-0 run to extend its lead 18-9 with 13:32 to go in the opening half of play. Payne drilled a three-pointer as the shot clock expired to start the run.
The Crimson battled back and got within two points 20-18 after making five of its six shot attempts after Boston College’s run, but went cold on offense down the stretch. It went 5-of-18 from the floor in the final 8:15 to go in the half.
Boston College’s shooting was a little better to finish out the first 20 minutes of action, going 6-of-13 in the same stretch to head into halftime with a 38-30 lead, however missed its last three straight.
To open the second half, Harvard outshot Boston College 12-8 in the first four minutes to cut into its deficit 46-42.
The Crimson got within two points 46-44 after making a layup out of the first media timeout of the second half, but Boston College quickly responded and extended its lead back to double digits 55-44 after a 9-0 run.
The Eagles’ hot offense continued as freshman guard Caleb Steger knocked down three shots from behind the arc to keep Boston College in front 66-48 with 7:40 to go in regulation.
BC kept its double digit lead for the remainder of the contest.
Boston College’s shooting, which has been a challenge for the entirety of the season thus far, was better in the victory. The Eagles shot 44.1% from the floor, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the charity stripe. The team did not miss a free throw until the final four minutes of the game.
Payne led Boston College with 17 points and two other players surpassed double digits, forward Jayden Hastings and big man Boden Kapke.
Next up, Boston College hosts the LSU Tigers for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network.