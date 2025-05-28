Boston College Men's Basketball Releases ACC Opponents For Upcoming Season
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball program has released its conference opponents for the upcoming season.
In total, the team will play 18 ACC games, nine home and nine away. The move from 20 conference games to 18 was announced earlier in the month.
Two of those will be against Notre Dame, one home and one away, as the team’s primary opponent which was also announced at the same time as the slate change.
The Eagles’ variable opponent which is also a team they will play two games against and will change each season is Miami for the upcoming campaign.
Joining Notre Dame and Miami in Boston College’s home slate are Cal, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
As for the away games, the Eagles will travel to Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, SMU, and Virginia Tech.
The announcement of conference opponents is just one of a few that has been shared in the last month.
Earlier in the day, Boston College and UConn announced a joint exhibition on Oct. 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., for both the men’s and women’s teams.
The Eagles will play UMass at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., on Dec. 10 as a part of the 2025 MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. They will also compete in one of the fields of the 2025 Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 & 23 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., alongside Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State.
The full 2025-26 schedule with times and dates will be released later in the summer.