Boston College Men's Basketball Transfer Guard Commits to Conference Foe
Boston College men’s basketball transfer guard Chas Kelley III has announced his new home.
The Houston, Texas, native committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday night via a social media post.
“Let’s work,” said Kelley III via X.
He spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill where he appeared in 88 games which included 22 starts and averaged 16.4 minutes, 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
During his 2024-25 campaign, he had his career-best season, boasting 18.8 minutes, 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Kelley III announced his decision to enter the portal on March 31, one of four Eagles to add his name.
“My time at Boston College has been nothing short of amazing,” said Kelley III in his announcement post. “Over the past few years, I’ve grown not only as an athlete, but as a man— and that’s thanks to the incredible people I’ve been surrounded by.
To my coaches, teammates, professors, and friends: thank you. You’ve made this experience one of a kind, and I’ll forever be grateful for your belief in me, your support, and the memories we’ve built together.”
As a prospect, The Phelps School product was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022 that ranked No. 239 nationally, No. 37 in shooting guards, and No. 7 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. The outlet had him unranked as a transfer prospect.
“The relationships I’ve formed here at BC are ones I truly cherish,” said Kelley III. “This community has shaped me in ways I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. With that said, after much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,” said Kelley III. “It’s bittersweet for this chapter to come to a close, but I trust fully in the Lord’s plan for my life. Though the journey here is ending, I know He’s guiding me to where I’m meant to be next. Thank you, BC.”
Last season, Georgia Tech went 17-17 overall which included a 10-10 mark in ACC play and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament and NIT.