The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in the middle game of the delicious NFL Thanksgiving Day sandwich.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite touchdown bets for this NFC East showdown, and I'll save you from the obvious names like CeeDee Lamb and Saquon Barkley.

Let's dive into them.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Best NFL Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ryan Flourney Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Joe Milton Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Will Shipley Anytime Touchdown (+700)

Ryan Flourney Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Ryan Flourney is an underrated weapon in the Cowboys' offense. Sure, he isn't as productive as CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens, but he's the clear No. 3 option in the passing game for the Cowboys. He has hauled in 39 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns. That makes him a valuable bet to find the end zone at almost 3-1 odds.

Joe Milton Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Joe Milton's history of taking off and running isn't talked about enough, and he already has 71 rushing yards on 14 carries in his first two starts for the Eagles. Now he gets to take on a Cowboys' defense that has allowed 266 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, which is the third most amongst all NFL defenses. I wouldn't be surprised to see him score a touchdown in this game.

Will Shipley Anytime Touchdown (+700)

Saquon Barkley isn't totally healthy coming into this game, and if the game gets out of hand, I expect Philadelphia to rest them as they have already done in weeks past. That could mean Will Shipley has a chance of getting some second-half snaps. He played 35.8% of offensive snaps last week, marking his fifth straight games where he played at least 21% of snaps. If the Eagles end up scoring a garbage-time touchdown, there's a good enough chance that it's Shipley who does it that he's worth a bet at 7-1 odds.

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