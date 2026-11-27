The No. 10-ranked BYU Cougars host the Cincinnati Bearcats in a Big 12 battle to close out their regular season on Saturday afternoon.

BYU has bounced back nicely from losing two games in three weeks. After a 28-20 loss at Utah, the Cougars beat Baylor at home, then got a close win at Kansas last week.

Cincinnati also got back on track last week with a 35-28 win over Colorado. The Bearcats had lost three in a row prior to that victory.

BYU has won all four meetings against Cincinnati, including 26-14 last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cincinnati +15.5 (-110)

BYU -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cincinnati +500

BYU: -700

Total

56.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Cincinnati vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Cincinnati record: 6-5

BYU record: 9-2

Cincinnati vs. BYU Key Players to Watch

Bear Bachmeier, Quarterback, BYU Cougars

Bear Bachmeier has struggled a bit in recent weeks, at least in passing the football. Last week at Kansas, he completed just 15 of 26 passes for 173 yards.

However, he ran for 18 times for 59 yards and two scores in that one. That came after running for three touchdowns against Baylor the week before.

The dual threat is going to need to do more through the air in the College Football Playoff, but his running game is working just fine for now.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Prediction and Pick

This is a big spread for BYU to cover, especially given the Cougars’ recent struggles. They went to triple overtime against Kansas and lost two of their last five games overall.

Cincinnati has played a few tough road games this season despite going 0-4. They lost by three at West Virginia and by seven at Houston.

I’ll back the Bearcats to keep it within a two-score game at BYU this week.

Pick: Cincinnati +15.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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