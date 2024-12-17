Boston College Men’s Basketball Announces Two Schedule Changes
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team announced two schedule changes for its season on Tuesday.
The Eagles Dec. 28 game against Fairleigh Dickinson has been pushed back to 4 p.m. ET. It was originally slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. The team’s New Years Day game against the Miami Hurricanes will tipoff at noon ET, a time that was originally TBD when the game was announced in September.
Both contests are still set to air on the ACC Network.
Boston College’s game against FDU at Conte Forum is just one of two big events happening on Dec. 28 for the Eagles. On the same day, the football team will travel to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl. That matchup is scheduled for noon ET on ABC.
Through 11 games this season, the men’s basketball team has bolstered a 7-4 overall record and is currently 0-1 in ACC play.
The Eagles started an impressive 6-1 with wins over The Citadel, Temple, Loyola Maryland, Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State as well as had a sole loss to VCU. Boston College’s last three victories in this stretch were a part of the Cayman Islands Classic.
After winning the tournament, Boston College went on a three-game losing streak with defeats to Dartmouth, South Carolina, and Wake Forest. The Eagles got back in the win column over the weekend with a victory over Stonehill.
The Eagles have two more games this year and will be looking to end 2024 on a positive note before starting their ACC slate on New Years Day.
Next up, Boston College will host conference opponent SMU on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for noon ET on The CW.
More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men’s Basketball Snaps Three-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Stonehill
Boston College Football Picks Up Former Ball State RB Out of Transfer Portal
Report: Former Boston College Football Offensive Coordinator Lands New Job