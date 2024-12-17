Report: Former Boston College Football Offensive Coordinator Lands New Job
Former Boston College football offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has been hired as UMass’ offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: UMass has agreed in principle to make veteran OC Mike Bajakian the school’s new offensive coordinator. He’s been the OC at Boston College, Northwestern, Tennessee and Cincinnati,” said Thamel via X.
The 50-year-old served as Boston College’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019.
During his sole season at The Heights, he led an offense that bolstered 5,579 yards and 49 touchdowns. The team tied for the fifth-most scores in the ACC as well ranked sixth in points (377) and average points per game (29.0).
As a whole, the Eagles went 6-7 overall and made an appearance in the Birmingham Bowl where they lost to Cincinnati 38-6.
Bajakian has spent time between college and the NFL throughout his career. In the NFL, he served as the Chicago Bears offensive quality control coach (2004-06) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach (2015-18).
At the collegiate level, he has worked as a graduate assistant at Rutgers (1998-99) and Michigan (2000-01), a quarterbacks coach for Sacred Heart (2000) and Central Michigan (2002-03), and as a combined offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Central Michigan (2007-09), Cincinnati (2010-12), Tennessee (2013-14), and Northwestern (2020-23).
Most recently, he served as an offensive analyst and was the interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Utah this past year.
Bajakian joins a UMass program that went 2-10 overall in 2024.
