BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Basketball at Cal: Lineups, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles wrap up their West Coast trip on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Basketball (BCMBB) via X
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (12-16, 4-13 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up its West Coast trip with a game against the Cal Golden Bears (12-16, 5-12 ACC) on Saturday night. 

Both teams are looking to stay in the ACC tournament race. 

Earlier in the month, the Eagles won two straight games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech to keep themselves in contention to potentially make it to Charlotte. However, after losing its first game of the West Coast trip to Stanford 78-60 on Wednesday night, Boston College has to win this weekend to stay in the race. 

The Golden Bears are currently in the tournament picture, however have fallen down the standings in recent weeks. Cal is riding a five-game losing streak with losses to Wake Forest, No. 2 Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and most recently SMU. 

The Golden Bears last win was on Feb. 5 against NC State 74-62. 

Currently, Boston College is sitting in 16th place in the ACC while Cal is holding the 15th spot. 

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting 5:

Cal’s Starting 5:

G Roger McFarlane

G Jeremiah Wilkinson

G Donald Hand Jr.

G Andrej Stojakovic

G Dion Brown

G Jovan Blacksher Jr.

G Chas Kelley III

C Mady Sissoko

F/C Chad Venning

F Rytis Petraitis

Score Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears 

When: Saturday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET 

Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif. 

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a midweek loss to the SMU Mustangs 81-77 on Wednesday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their first game of the West Coast trip 78-60 at Stanford on Wednesday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 21, 2019. Boston College beat Cal 64-60. 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Basketball