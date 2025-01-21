Boston College Men’s Basketball at Virginia: Injuries, Starting Lineups, TV Info
The Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its four-game losing streak as it travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC) on Tuesday night.
Both teams have had similar seasons.
In the first seven games of the season, Virginia bolstered a 5-2 record with wins over Campbell, Coppin State, Villanova, Manhattan College, and Holy Cross as well as losses to No. 6 Tennessee and No. 20 St. John’s.
Since then, the Cavaliers have gone 3-8 and are currently riding a five-game losing streak with defeats to Cal, Stanford, SMU, and a pair to No. 25 Louisville.
Virginia’s sole conference win was on New Year’s Eve, a 70-67 victory over NC State. The contest was also the team’s last win.
Likewise to Virginia, Boston College put up an impressive 6-1 record in its first seven games of the season and have since gone 3-8.
The Eagles only ACC win was a 78-68 victory over Miami on New Year’s Day and is the only win for the team in 2025.
On top of trying to snap its skid, Boston College is also looking to avoid dropping under .500 for the first time this season.
Where to Watch
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting 5:
Virginia’s Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
G Dai Dai Ames
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Andrew Rohde
G Dion Brown
G Isaac McKneely
G Josh Beadle
F Elijah Saunders
F/C Chad Venning
F Jacob Cofie
Injury Updates
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news before and throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Strong will miss tonight’s contest with an illness.
- Eagles forwards Elijah Strong (illness) and Kany Tchanda (concussion protocol) missed Saturday night’s game against No. 2 Duke. Their status for tonight has yet to be announced.
