Boston College Men’s Basketball Drops Road Game to Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) men’s basketball team lost its third consecutive game with a road defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-9, 2-4 ACC) 78-60 on Monday night.
Both teams struggled in the first half. Boston College committed 11 fouls and nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play while Notre Dame committed five fouls and nine turnovers.
The two teams capitalized off the other’s mistakes as the Eagles scored 11 points off turnovers and the Fighting Irish 13.
A majority of the half was a back-and-forth battle. The margin stayed tight and neither team could find a way to pull ahead.
The biggest turning point in the half was with 2:05 remaining. Eagles center Chad Venning made a jumper to put Boston College up 30-27, then a technical foul was called on the graduate.
After the tech, Notre Dame went on a 9-0 run to regain the lead, however a buzzer beating thee-pointer by Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr., cut into their deficit and Boston College went into halftime with a 36-33 deficit.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles fought from behind and went on an 11-4 run to gain a 44-40 advantage over the Fighting Irish.
After shooting a free throw, Boston College went into a scoring drought that lasted 6:21. During that time frame, Notre Dame battled back and took a 48-45 lead.
Hand Jr., made a three-pointer to stop the drought and tie the contest, then the Fighting Irish went on an 8-0 run and never looked back.
Notre Dame outscored Boston College 42-27 in the last 20 minutes of play.
In the second half, Notre Dame improved on its mistakes. The team committed seven fouls and just one turnover while Boston College recorded 12 fouls and nine turnovers.
Hand Jr., led the Eagles with 17 points which included going 5-of-7 from behind the arc.
As for Notre Dame, forward Tae Davis led the team with 26.
Up next, Boston College hosts the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
More Basketball News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men's Basketball at Notre Dame: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Where to Watch
Boston College Men’s Basketball Blows Eight-Point Lead in Second Half, Loses to Syracuse
Boston College Product Quinten Post Scores Career-High Points in NBA G League