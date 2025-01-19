Boston College Men’s Basketball vs No. 3 Duke: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info

BC Bulletin

The Eagles look to snap their three-game losing streak on Saturday night.

The Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) men’s basketball team is gearing up for its toughest game of the season as it hosts the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) on Saturday night. 

The Blue Devils have been one of the best teams in college basketball this season. Led by freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 18.7 points per game, Duke has bolstered an 88.2 win percentage which is the fifth highest in the nation. 

The Blue Devils only losses this season were at the hands of No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Kansas by a combined eight points. 

As for the Eagles, they are looking for any momentum they can find to turn their season around.

Through the first seven games of the season, Boston College went 6-1 with its only loss coming to VCU in the second game of the season. The team also won the Cayman Islands Classic during that time frame. 

Since then, it has gone 3-7 with victories over Stonehill and Fairleigh Dickinson in 2024 as well as Miami, its sole conference win and sole win of 2025. 

The Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak into the matchup.

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs. Duke leads the all-series 29-3.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Broadcast Info

TV: ESPN

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Starting Lineups

[These are the projected starting lineups. This section will be updated when the teams announce the lineups].

Boston College’s Starting 5:

Duke’s Starting 5:

F Elijah Strong

G Tyrese Proctor

G Donald Hand Jr.

G Kon Knueppel

G Dion Brown

G Sion James

G Josh Beadle

F Cooper Flagg

F/C Chad Venning

C Khaman Maluach

Injury Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • No injures to report currently.

