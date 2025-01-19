Boston College Men’s Basketball Can’t Stop No. 3 Duke’s Explosive Second Half
The Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) men’s basketball team suffered its fourth consecutive loss on Saturday night to the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) 88-63 at Conte Forum.
Boston College came out hot as it made five of its first eight shots and got off to a quick 11-7 lead. Eagles center Chad Venning led the early run, going 3-of-4 from the floor and scoring the team’s first six points.
The Eagles biggest lead of the night was seven points and it came with 11:36 remaining in the first half 18-11. The Blue Devils settled into the contest and battled back from behind to take a 22-20 lead with 8:37 remaining in the half.
After Boston College knotted the game at 22 with a layup by Venning, Duke went on an 18-12 run to end the first 20 minutes and went into halftime with a 40-34 advantage.
Coming out of the break, the Blue Devils went on a 6-2 run which included four from star forward Cooper Flagg to take a double-digit lead 46-36.
The Eagles struggled in the second 20 minutes of play. They tallied 29 points and went 32-percent from the floor as well as 3-of-11 from behind the arc.
In total, Venning led Boston College with 19 points. Flagg led Duke with 28.
The Blue Devils scored a combined 48 points in the second half.
Up next, Boston College travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
More Basketball News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men’s Basketball vs No. 3 Duke: Starting Lineups, Injuries, TV Info
Boston College Men’s Basketball Drops Road Game to Notre Dame
Boston College Men’s Basketball Blows Eight-Point Lead in Second Half, Loses to Syracuse