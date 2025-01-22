Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to Virginia, Loses Fifth Consecutive Game
The Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-7 ACC) men’s basketball team suffered a 74-56 road loss to the Virginia Cavaliers (9-10, 2-6 ACC) on Tuesday night.
The Eagles found themselves in a quick hole. The Cavaliers jumped out to a 14-4 lead with 13:55 to go in the first half.
In the stretch, Boston College recorded as many turnovers as points. Eagles center Chad Venning scored both baskets for them.
Virginia’s offense was red hot in the contest. The Cavaliers recorded 41 points in the first 20 minutes of the play, the most in an opening half by them all season.
The Cavaliers scoring was headlined by their impressive performance from behind the arc. In the first half, the team shot 9-of-15 (60-percent) in three-pointers as well as 16-of-29 (55.2-percent) from the floor.
The statistics were a vast contrast from Boston College’s 10-of-23 (43.5-percent) from the floor and 1-of-7 (14.3-percent) from behind the arc with 23 points.
The Cavaliers maintained control of its lead throughout the entirety of the second half.
Both teams played a majority of the half without their leading scorers. Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr., and Cavaliers forward Elijah Saunders were both ejected 48 seconds apart after each being called for a flagrant 2 foul on back-to-back possessions.
The Eagles recorded a better shooting performance in the second half as they went 12-of-24 (50-percent) from the floor and 3-of-8 (37.5-percent) from three-point range.
Turnovers and fouls continued to be a problem for Boston College. In total, the team committed 14 fouls and turned the ball over 15 times.
Guard Fred Payne led the Eagles with 17 points while guard Isaac McKneely led the Cavaliers with 21.
Virginia’s largest lead was 26 with 6:59 to go in the game.
With the loss, the Eagles fall under .500 for the first time this season.
Next up, Boston College travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the UNC Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET on The CW.
