Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Fred Payne Returning Next Season

The sophomore made the announcement via a social media post through the program on Wednesday.

Kim Rankin

Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) dribbles the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Boston College men’s basketball has officially had a third player announce his return to the team. 

Guard Fred Payne confirmed that he would be back for the 2025-26 season in a video shared by the program to social media on Wednesday afternoon. 

“I’m coming back because of the academics and school-wise I love it here. It’s a great opportunity for me,” said Payne. “I’m also coming back because of Coach Grant and the work we put in. I’m just trusting the process. Also, my teammates and everyone that I love, each and every one of my teammates. BC Nation, Go BC Nation. I will be coming back next year.” 

The sophomore has spent two seasons with the Eagles where he has appeared in 35 games and averaged 16.2 minutes, 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. 

Payne had a breakout 2024-25 campaign. Last season, he appeared in 30 games, made his first collegiate start, and averaged 18.1 minutes, 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. 

The Grambling, La., native was a three-star prospect from the class of 2023 that ranked No. 226 nationally, No. 29 in combo guards, and No. 22 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite and is a product of Legacy School of Sport Sciences in Spring, Texas. 

He chose the Eagles over Grambling State, Louisiana, New Orleans, North Texas, St. Louis, and Tulane.

Payne is one of multiple Eagles to announce their return this week. Guard Donald Hand Jr., and forward Jayden Hastings also revealed that they were coming back to the program earlier in the week. 

Kim Rankin
