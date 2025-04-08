Boston College Men's Basketball Portal Tracker: April 8, 2025.
Another week, another emotional roller coaster of the 2025 transfer portal cycle. With so many names in the mix, it can be hard to keep track, but that's where we come in.
Boston College is still yet to land its second portal player out of this class, but has been connected to a few bigger names. However, some of those names have already made their decision to play elsewhere, and thus, the ride continues.
Who's In?
1. Aidan Shaw | Missouri | SF
Shaw is a former four-star recruit according to On3.com, and ranked as a three-star transfer portal player before signing to Boston College. He averaged just over 2.5 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and nearly half a block and half a steal for the NCAA Tournament MIssouri Tigers this past season.
Who's Out?
2. Chas Kelly | Junior | Shooting Guard
Junior guard Chas Kelley has announced that he will not return to Boston College and will look to play elsewhere next season. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for BC this season.
3. Dion Brown | Junior | Shooting Guard
Brown provided some much-needed scoring at times this year for Boston College, but has announced his intentions to play elsewhere next season. Brown averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Brown scored 20 points against North Carolina in the matchup in January. He recently committed to play next season at Saint Louis.
4. Joshua Beadle | Redshirt Junior | Guard
Beadle was one of the first Eagles to announce his intention to hit the portal after averaging 5.9 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
5. Elijah Strong | Sophomore | Power Forward
Strong stands as the biggest loss for the Eagles going forward at this point in time. A formidable post presence, Strong averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and .9 assists. Strong also put up 14 points in the team's final game against Pitt. Strong was the first player to announce his departure from the program.
Who Is BC Talking To?
*NOTE*: This section will fluctuate, and does not mean that any player has committed to Boston College. However, these players have reportedly all been in contact with Boston College.
6. Martin Somerville | UMass Lowell | Guard
Martin Somerville was the American East conference rookie of the year, and has earned attention from several major programs across the country since enterring the portal. The freshman lefty averaged just shy of 14 points per game this season while shooting about 40 percent from three. Boston College contacted Somerville immediately after he hit the portal, but it's been relatively quiet on this front since.
7. Themus Fulks | Milwaukee | Guard
Senior Milwaukee guard Themus Fulks has heard from a plethora of schools regarding his next landing spot, one of which is Boston College. Fulks averaged 14.6 points per game for UW-Milwaukee this past season and poured in 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists to boot. At 6-foot-2, Fulks is one of the more prototypical point guards in the transfer class with the ability to score and run an offense. Fulks has a visit scheduled at Boston College April 13-14.
8. Deywilk Tavarez | College of Charleston | Guard
Despite losing a pair of forwards this offseason in Chad Venning and Elijah Strong, who is receiving all kinds of attention at the power five level, Boston College has been connected to more guards in this cycle than any other position. Another one of those guards is Charleston's Deywilk Tavarez, another shooter with a reputable three point stroke. Tavarez average 12.9 points per game in under 30 minutes of play, and would offer head coach Earl Grant and company another three point weapon.
This transfer portal tracker will be updated as new information is released and decisions are made.