BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Basketball Portal Tracker: April 8, 2025.

Boston College has landed its first transfer of the 2025 cycle, but who else could be joining the Eagles soon?

Tanner Marlar

UW-Milwaukee Panthers guard Themus Fulks (1) drives to the basket against Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Isaiah Jones (7) during the second half in a game Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. UWM won, 71-66.
UW-Milwaukee Panthers guard Themus Fulks (1) drives to the basket against Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Isaiah Jones (7) during the second half in a game Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. UWM won, 71-66. / Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Another week, another emotional roller coaster of the 2025 transfer portal cycle. With so many names in the mix, it can be hard to keep track, but that's where we come in.

Boston College is still yet to land its second portal player out of this class, but has been connected to a few bigger names. However, some of those names have already made their decision to play elsewhere, and thus, the ride continues.

Who's In?

1. Aidan Shaw | Missouri | SF

Aidan Shaw handles the ball against Oklahoma
Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Aidan Shaw (23) drives against Oklahoma Sooners forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Shaw is a former four-star recruit according to On3.com, and ranked as a three-star transfer portal player before signing to Boston College. He averaged just over 2.5 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and nearly half a block and half a steal for the NCAA Tournament MIssouri Tigers this past season.

Who's Out?

2. Chas Kelly | Junior | Shooting Guard

Chas Kelley III handles the ball against Stanford
Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Chas Kelley III (00) chases after the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Junior guard Chas Kelley has announced that he will not return to Boston College and will look to play elsewhere next season. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for BC this season.

3. Dion Brown | Junior | Shooting Guard

Dion Brown handles the ball against Pitt earlier this season.
Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dion Brown (1) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brown provided some much-needed scoring at times this year for Boston College, but has announced his intentions to play elsewhere next season. Brown averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Brown scored 20 points against North Carolina in the matchup in January. He recently committed to play next season at Saint Louis.

4. Joshua Beadle | Redshirt Junior | Guard

Joshua Beadle handles the ball against Pitt.
Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) handles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Amsal Delalic (52) defends during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Beadle was one of the first Eagles to announce his intention to hit the portal after averaging 5.9 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

5. Elijah Strong | Sophomore | Power Forward

Elijah Strong goes up for a block against Clemson
Mar 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) shoots against Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Strong stands as the biggest loss for the Eagles going forward at this point in time. A formidable post presence, Strong averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and .9 assists. Strong also put up 14 points in the team's final game against Pitt. Strong was the first player to announce his departure from the program.

Who Is BC Talking To?

*NOTE*: This section will fluctuate, and does not mean that any player has committed to Boston College. However, these players have reportedly all been in contact with Boston College.

6. Martin Somerville | UMass Lowell | Guard

UMass Lowell guard Martin Sommerville
UMass Lowell guard Martin Sommerville / Martin Somerville Twitter/X @jhimartin

Martin Somerville was the American East conference rookie of the year, and has earned attention from several major programs across the country since enterring the portal. The freshman lefty averaged just shy of 14 points per game this season while shooting about 40 percent from three. Boston College contacted Somerville immediately after he hit the portal, but it's been relatively quiet on this front since.

7. Themus Fulks | Milwaukee | Guard

Themus Fulks drives past an Oakland defender during the Horizon League quarterfinal.
UW-Milwaukee Panthers guard Themus Fulks (1) drives past Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jayson Woodrich (11) in a Horizon League quarterfinal Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior Milwaukee guard Themus Fulks has heard from a plethora of schools regarding his next landing spot, one of which is Boston College. Fulks averaged 14.6 points per game for UW-Milwaukee this past season and poured in 3.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists to boot. At 6-foot-2, Fulks is one of the more prototypical point guards in the transfer class with the ability to score and run an offense. Fulks has a visit scheduled at Boston College April 13-14.

8. Deywilk Tavarez | College of Charleston | Guard

Charleston guard Deywilk Tavarez
Charleston guard Deywilk Tavarez handles the ball against Northern Kentucky. / Deywilk Tavarez Twitter/X @d5ywilk

Despite losing a pair of forwards this offseason in Chad Venning and Elijah Strong, who is receiving all kinds of attention at the power five level, Boston College has been connected to more guards in this cycle than any other position. Another one of those guards is Charleston's Deywilk Tavarez, another shooter with a reputable three point stroke. Tavarez average 12.9 points per game in under 30 minutes of play, and would offer head coach Earl Grant and company another three point weapon.

This transfer portal tracker will be updated as new information is released and decisions are made.

Recommended

feed

Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Tanner Marlar has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.

Home/Basketball