Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 9

Boston College men’s hockey swept its series with the UMass Lowell River Hawks over the weekend.

In the first game at UMass Lowell on Friday, the Eagles won 3-1. BC recorded goals by forward Dean Letourneau, both power-play scores, and forward James Hagens to cement the victory.

In the series finale at Boston College on Saturday, the Eagles won 3-1 after goals from forward Jake Sondreal, defenseman Lukas Gustafsson, and a power-play goal from Letourneau, his third of the series.

With the pair of wins, Boston College jumped two spots to No. 13 in this week’s USCHO poll with 405 points.

Michigan remained at the top with 26 first-place votes and 974 points, followed by Wisconsin at No. 2 with 21 first-place votes and 949 points, Michigan State at No. 3 with two first-place votes and 906 points, North Dakota at No. 4 with 804 points, and Minnesota Duluth finished out the top five with 795 points.

The only other team to receive a vote was Dartmouth which is sitting at No. 8 with one first-place vote and 657 points.

Six Hockey East teams were in the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Northeastern at No. 11 with 431 points, UConn at No. 12 with 409 points, Maine at No. 15 with 261 points, Providence at No. 16 with 238 points, and Boston University at No. 20 with 73 points.

Two conference teams also received votes this week, but did not get high enough to move into the rankings. UMass received 42 votes, the second-most among unranked teams, and New Hampshire picked up 20 votes.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 10 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

Michigan (26)- 974, 16-4 Wisconsin (21)- 949, 12-2-2 Michigan State (2)- 906, 12-4 North Dakota- 804, 12-4 Minnesota Duluth- 795, 13-5 Denver- 764, 11-5-1 Western Michigan- 684, 10-6 Dartmouth (1)- 657, 10-0 Penn State- 593, 11-5 Quinnipiac- 539, 12-4-2 Northeastern- 431, 10-5 UConn- 409, 9-5-3 Boston College- 405, 10-5-1 Minnesota State- 334, 11-3-4 Maine- 261, 8-7-1 Providence- 238, 7-6-2 Cornell- 215, 7-4 Harvard- 148, 7-3-1 Colorado College- 95, 8-7-1 Boston University- 73, 8-8-1

Others receiving votes: Union 65, Massachusetts 42, Miami 37, Holy Cross 23, New Hampshire 20, Augustana 11, Arizona State 10, Bemidji State 6, RIT 5, St. Cloud State 4, Princeton 2, Michigan Tech 1

