Boston College Men's Hockey Announces Time For First Round Beanpot Game vs Harvard

Boston College men’s hockey has announced the details for its first game in the 2026 Beanpot.

The Eagles will take on the Harvard Crimson on Monday Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. ET in the first round of the event at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

The Beanpot is an annual tournament that features the four major Boston-based colleges, Boston University, Northeastern, Harvard, and Boston College.

The first round is played on the first Monday in February and the final round is played on the second Monday.

Last year, Boston College took on Northeastern in the opening round of the Beanpot and dominated the Huskies 8-2. The Eagles advanced to the championship game where they lost to Boston University 4-1.

Overall, Boston University leads in most Beanpot wins with 31 while Boston College has the second-most with 20, Harvard has the third-most with 11, and Northeastern has won eight.

BC is in the longest drought as the program has not won a title since 2016. Harvard is narrowly behind with its last title coming in 2017, and Northeastern’s last championship was in 2014.

Boston University and Northeastern will play as the other game in the opening round this year. The winners will advance to the championship game and the losers will play in the consolation game, both on Monday, Feb. 9.

All games will be aired on NESN.

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule:

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1; T 2-2

Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1

Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1

Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1; W 5-0

Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3

Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3; L 3-0

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 28-29: at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)

Jan. 16: vs. Providence

Jan. 17: at Providence

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire

Jan. 30: at Boston University

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)

Feb. 13: at Merrimack

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack

Feb. 20: vs. UConn

Feb. 21: at UConn

Feb. 27: at Boston University

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University

March 5: at UMass

March 7: vs. Northeastern

