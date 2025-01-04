Boston College Football Running Back Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Boston College running back Treshaun Ward has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward made the announcement via an Instagram post on Friday afternoon.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for his countless blessings and for guiding me every step of the way,” said Ward. “Without him, none of this would be possible. To my family- your love, support, and sacrifices have shaped me into the man I am today. I carry your strength with me every time I step onto the field.”
The Plant City, Fla., native spent a sole season with the Eagles after transferring from Kansas State.
During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 11 games and tallied 77 rushing attempts for 406 yards and two touchdowns as well as 15 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns.
Ward also spent his first three collegiate seasons with Florida State.
“To my coaches and teammates at Florida State, Kansas State, and Boston College- thank you for believing in me, pushing me to be my best, and helping me grow both on and off the field,” said Ward. “The lessons I’ve learned and the bonds I’ve built will stay with me forever. After much prayer and reflection, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.”
Ward is the fourth Eagle to declare for the draft, joining running back Kye Robichaux, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and defensive back Khari Johnson.
