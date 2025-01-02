Two Boston College Football Alums Selected to 2025 NFL Pro Bowl
The NFL released its 2025 Pro Bowl roster on Thursday morning which featured two former Boston College football players.
Guard Chris Lindstrom, who plays for the Atlanta Falcons (NFC), and wide receiver Zay Flowers, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens (AFC), were both named to the rosters.
Flowers has had a standout season with the Ravens. In his second year with the organization, he has appeared in all 16 games and tallied 73 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns.
He has helped Baltimore to an 11-5 record. The team is currently sitting atop the AFC North and is a three-seed in the playoff picture.
Flowers’ selection also made history for the Ravens as he is the first wide receiver in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl.
For the Falcons, Lindstrom starts on an offensive line that has paved the way for 5,735 offensive yards and 34 offensive touchdowns.
Currently, the Falcons have an 8-8 record, are sitting in second place in the NFC South, and are on the outside looking in for the playoff.
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games will start on Thursday, Jan. 30 with the Skills Showdown at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the game will be on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Both events will take place in Orlando, Fla.
