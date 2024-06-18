Boston College Men's Basketball to Compete in Cayman Islands Classic
The Boston College men’s basketball team will head to the Cayman Islands for the 2024-25 season to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic.
The event will take place from Nov. 24-26 and will feature eight teams which include Boise State, Duquesne, Hampton, High Point, Missouri State, Old Dominion, and South Dakota State.
"We are looking forward to participating in the Cayman Islands Classic," said Eagles head coach Earl Grant in the official press release. "This will provide our program with a great experience early in the season, competing against an outstanding tournament field in a beautiful setting on Grand Cayman."
This will be the eighth tournament in the Classic’s history which started in 2017, however did not have an event in 2020 or 2021. Boston College will compete in the event for the first time in its history.
“We are thrilled to host the participating teams for the sixth annual Cayman Islands Classic," said The Honorable Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport in the official press release. "This event not only showcases top-tier collegiate basketball but also highlights the Cayman Islands as a vibrant destination for sports tourism.”
This is the third game that has been announced this month for Boston College’s upcoming season. The Eagles will also host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 3 for the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge and will travel to Annapolis, Md., to take on VCU in the Veterans Classic on Nov. 8.
The full bracket with times and matchups will be announced at a later date.