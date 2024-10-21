Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 8
The Boston College Eagles football team suffered a road loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies 42-21 on Thursday night.
With the loss, the Eagles fell to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in ACC play. The team has also lost to Virginia and No. 21 Missouri this season as well as has wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky.
Currently, Boston College is projected to be in three different bowl games by four media outlets.
Below are the latest predictions for the Eagles.
ESPN
Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Bonagura: Arkansas vs. Tulane
Schlabach: South Carolina vs. Boston College
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas
Bonagura: Boston College vs. Oregon State
Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Oregon State
247Sports
Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.
Boston College vs. Vanderbilt
CBS Sports
Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.
Boston College vs. Memphis
Bleacher Report
(This prediction was heading into Week 8. It will be updated when a new projection is released).
Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.
Navy vs. Boston College
The Eagles return to Alumni Stadium on Friday night to take on the Louisville Cardinals for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
