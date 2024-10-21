BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 8

Where are the Eagles predicted to play after their loss to Virginia Tech?

Kim Rankin

Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Kamari Morales (88) catches a pass against Virginia Tech Hokies safety Mose Phillips III (18) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles football team suffered a road loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies 42-21 on Thursday night. 

With the loss, the Eagles fell to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in ACC play. The team has also lost to Virginia and No. 21 Missouri this season as well as has wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky. 

Currently, Boston College is projected to be in three different bowl games by four media outlets. 

Below are the latest predictions for the Eagles.

ESPN

Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Bonagura: Arkansas vs. Tulane
Schlabach: South Carolina vs. Boston College

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl- Dec. 31, 2024 | Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Bonagura: Boston College vs. Oregon State
Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Oregon State

247Sports

Birmingham Bowl- Dec. 27, 2024 | Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Boston College vs. Vanderbilt

CBS Sports

Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

Boston College vs. Memphis

Bleacher Report

(This prediction was heading into Week 8. It will be updated when a new projection is released).

Military Bowl- Dec. 28, 2024 | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md. 

Navy vs. Boston College

The Eagles return to Alumni Stadium on Friday night to take on the Louisville Cardinals for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

