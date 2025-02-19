Boston College Men's Basketball vs Virginia Tech: Starting Lineups, Score Updates, TV Info
The Boston College Eagles (10-15, 2-12 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap a four-game losing streak as it hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-14, 6-8 ACC) on Tuesday night.
Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after suffering losses over the weekend.
The Hokies are hoping to bounce back from their close 73-70 loss to Virginia on Saturday in the latest edition of the Commonwealth Clash.
The Eagles will be attempting to snap their skid which includes losses to Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame, and NC State. They will also be trying to earn their third conference win and moving closer to the top 15.
In the ACC standings, Virginia Tech currently in 12th place while Boston College is in 17th, narrowly behind Miami for the bottom spot.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College's Starting 5:
Virginia Tech's Starting 5:
G Roger McFarlane
G Ben Hammond
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Tyler Johnson
G Dion Brown
G Jaden Schutt
G Joshua Beadle
F Tobi Lawal
F/C Chad Venning
F Mylyjael Poteat
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered a home loss to the Virginia Cavaliers 73-70 on Saturday in the Commonwealth Clash.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost the NC State Wolfpack on the road 70-62 on Saturday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two met was in the 2023-24 regular season on Jan. 23, 2024. Virginia Tech defeated Boston College 76-71.