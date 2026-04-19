Boston College Men's Basketball Adds Fourth Transfer in Former Charleston Forward

Boston College men’s basketball’s brand-new roster is continuing to fill out, as the program added former Charleston forward Colby Duggan from the transfer portal late on Saturday night.

Duggan is first-year head coach Luke Murray’s fourth transfer commit for the 2026-27 season and fifth incoming player overall. He joins former Montana guard Money Williams, former Merrimack guard Ernest Shelton, former Northeastern guard JB Frankel, and Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar.

A native of Monson, Mass., the 6-foot-7, 225-pound big man received First-Team All-CAA honors in 2024-25 as a sophomore at Campbell, where he began his collegiate career. He averaged 15.7 points per game, along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

He had seven 20-point games, including two 30-point outings, and led the CAA in conference scoring at a clip of 19.9 PPG.

His top performance of the year came against North Carolina on Dec. 29, 2024, in which he dropped 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

His career-high was at Delaware on Feb. 15, 2025, when he totaled 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting with a perfect 4-for-4 mark from three.

Heading into the 2025-26 campaign with his new program, Duggan was named a Preseason First-Team All-CAA player, but a shoulder injury sidelined him for part of the season.

He played in 19 games — starting in all of them — in which he averaged 9.3 PPG with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He additionally shot a team-best 86.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Prior to arriving at Campbell, Duggan spent his high-school career at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass.

As a senior, he averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block per game, picking up first-team All-NEPSAC Class A honors for the second time.

He also competed for the New England 6 AAU program and played three seasons of varsity soccer.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia) Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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