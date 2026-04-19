Boston College Men's Basketball Adds Fourth Transfer in Former Charleston Forward
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Boston College men’s basketball’s brand-new roster is continuing to fill out, as the program added former Charleston forward Colby Duggan from the transfer portal late on Saturday night.
Duggan is first-year head coach Luke Murray’s fourth transfer commit for the 2026-27 season and fifth incoming player overall. He joins former Montana guard Money Williams, former Merrimack guard Ernest Shelton, former Northeastern guard JB Frankel, and Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar.
A native of Monson, Mass., the 6-foot-7, 225-pound big man received First-Team All-CAA honors in 2024-25 as a sophomore at Campbell, where he began his collegiate career. He averaged 15.7 points per game, along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
He had seven 20-point games, including two 30-point outings, and led the CAA in conference scoring at a clip of 19.9 PPG.
His top performance of the year came against North Carolina on Dec. 29, 2024, in which he dropped 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.
His career-high was at Delaware on Feb. 15, 2025, when he totaled 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting with a perfect 4-for-4 mark from three.
Heading into the 2025-26 campaign with his new program, Duggan was named a Preseason First-Team All-CAA player, but a shoulder injury sidelined him for part of the season.
He played in 19 games — starting in all of them — in which he averaged 9.3 PPG with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He additionally shot a team-best 86.4 percent from the free-throw line.
Prior to arriving at Campbell, Duggan spent his high-school career at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass.
As a senior, he averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block per game, picking up first-team All-NEPSAC Class A honors for the second time.
He also competed for the New England 6 AAU program and played three seasons of varsity soccer.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz