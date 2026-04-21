Boston College Men's Basketball Picks up George Washington Big Man Transfer

On Monday night, Boston College men’s basketball added former George Washington forward Luke Hunger from the transfer portal.

Hunger is the sixth portal addition for first-year head coach Luke Murray this offseason, and the seventh incoming player overall.

Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress originally announced the signing on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, but Hunger reposted it on his personal account as well.

NEWS: George Washington transfer Luke Hunger has committed to Boston College, agent Derek Malloy told DraftExpress.



The 6'10 Canadian big man averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21 minutes per game in the Atlantic-10.



Sixth portal pickup for Luke Murray at BC. pic.twitter.com/BvAxBjeV1v — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 21, 2026

Last season at George Washington, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Northfield Mount Hermon (Gill, Mass.) product averaged 8.4 points per game, including 5.1 rebounds, in 19.1 minutes per game.

He shot 49.2 percent from the field, along with 31.1 percent from deep and 81.7 percent from the free-throw line.

In February, the Montréal, Québec, native went on a six-game torrid stretch where he reset his career-high in three straight games with four consecutive 20-point performances. He reached double figures 11 times, and tallied five double-doubles.

Prior to his graduate year in Washington, D.C., Hunger spent three years at Northwestern. He made 62 career appearances for the Wildcats, including 10 starts, posting career averages of 3.3 PPG, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 42 percent overall and 66.7 percent from the stripe.

As a senior at Northfield Mount Hermon, he was named the 2021-22 NEPSAC Player of the Year and an All-NEPSAC selection. Hunger averaged 17.0 PPG and 9.7 rebounds, leading his team to a 33-6 record and National Prep Championship runner-up finish.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman (class of '26 commit) - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia) Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: Fairfield Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate Student - Last Program: George Washington

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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