Boston College Men's Basketball Picks up George Washington Big Man Transfer
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On Monday night, Boston College men’s basketball added former George Washington forward Luke Hunger from the transfer portal.
Hunger is the sixth portal addition for first-year head coach Luke Murray this offseason, and the seventh incoming player overall.
Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress originally announced the signing on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram, but Hunger reposted it on his personal account as well.
Last season at George Washington, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Northfield Mount Hermon (Gill, Mass.) product averaged 8.4 points per game, including 5.1 rebounds, in 19.1 minutes per game.
He shot 49.2 percent from the field, along with 31.1 percent from deep and 81.7 percent from the free-throw line.
In February, the Montréal, Québec, native went on a six-game torrid stretch where he reset his career-high in three straight games with four consecutive 20-point performances. He reached double figures 11 times, and tallied five double-doubles.
Prior to his graduate year in Washington, D.C., Hunger spent three years at Northwestern. He made 62 career appearances for the Wildcats, including 10 starts, posting career averages of 3.3 PPG, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 42 percent overall and 66.7 percent from the stripe.
As a senior at Northfield Mount Hermon, he was named the 2021-22 NEPSAC Player of the Year and an All-NEPSAC selection. Hunger averaged 17.0 PPG and 9.7 rebounds, leading his team to a 33-6 record and National Prep Championship runner-up finish.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman (class of '26 commit) - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 22 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: Fairfield
- Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate Student - Last Program: George Washington
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz