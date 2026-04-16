Boston College Men's Basketball Signs Pair of Local Guards From Transfer Portal
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The Boston College men’s basketball roster news keeps piling up, as the program reportedly added a pair of local transfers on Thursday afternoon.
The first was former Northeastern guard JB Frankel, a 6-foot-3-inch ball distributor who averaged 5.9 points per game and was fourth on the team with 57 assists last season as a junior.
Frankel is a New York, N.Y., native and attended Brewster Academy, where he helped the team amass a 35-2 overall record and a perfect 10-0 mark in league play in 2022-23 before arriving in Boston, Mass.
After playing in 24 games as a freshman, in which he averaged 8.5 minutes per game, Frankel made 17 starts as a sophomore and 13 this past season. His 7.3 PPG in 2024-25 was a career-best, including his 10.7 PPG in conference action.
The second transfer the Eagles added was former Merrimack guard Ernest Shelton, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound sharpshooter who averaged 15.9 points and made 99 shots from beyond the arc this past season for the MAAC regular-season champions.
In a win over Boston University during the regular season, Shelton tied the Warriors’ single-game record with nine 3-pointers on 9-of-12 shooting from distance. The Philadelphia, Penn., native also dropped 23 on No. 20 Auburn back in November.
The Father Judge High School received First-Team All-MAAC honors at the end of the season, his first in North Andover, Mass. Shelton played his first two collegiate seasons at Gannon University.
Earlier on Thursday, BC received a commitment from Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar and picked up former Montana guard Money Williams from the portal as well.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz