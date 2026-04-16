Boston College Men's Basketball Signs Pair of Local Guards From Transfer Portal

The Boston College men’s basketball roster news keeps piling up, as the program reportedly added a pair of local transfers on Thursday afternoon.

The first was former Northeastern guard JB Frankel, a 6-foot-3-inch ball distributor who averaged 5.9 points per game and was fourth on the team with 57 assists last season as a junior.

Northeastern transfer JB Frankel has committed to Boston College, a source tells me.



The 6-3 guard averaged 5.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG and 1.9 APG. https://t.co/pzYoRcYLP3 pic.twitter.com/dDOk2OVpc0 — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 16, 2026

Frankel is a New York, N.Y., native and attended Brewster Academy, where he helped the team amass a 35-2 overall record and a perfect 10-0 mark in league play in 2022-23 before arriving in Boston, Mass.

After playing in 24 games as a freshman, in which he averaged 8.5 minutes per game, Frankel made 17 starts as a sophomore and 13 this past season. His 7.3 PPG in 2024-25 was a career-best, including his 10.7 PPG in conference action.

The second transfer the Eagles added was former Merrimack guard Ernest Shelton, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound sharpshooter who averaged 15.9 points and made 99 shots from beyond the arc this past season for the MAAC regular-season champions.

NEWS: Merrimack transfer Ernest Shelton has committed to Boston College, sources told ESPN. 6-foot-5 junior averaged 15.9 points and made 99 3s this past season for the MAAC regular-season champs. First-team All-MAAC guard had 23 against Auburn in November. pic.twitter.com/8HT1ef29zH — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 16, 2026

In a win over Boston University during the regular season, Shelton tied the Warriors’ single-game record with nine 3-pointers on 9-of-12 shooting from distance. The Philadelphia, Penn., native also dropped 23 on No. 20 Auburn back in November.

The Father Judge High School received First-Team All-MAAC honors at the end of the season, his first in North Andover, Mass. Shelton played his first two collegiate seasons at Gannon University.

Earlier on Thursday, BC received a commitment from Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar and picked up former Montana guard Money Williams from the portal as well.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia) Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Senior - Last Program: Northeastern Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Merrimack

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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