Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Lands Montana Guard Transfer

Just a few hours after the Boston College men’s basketball coach program added its first freshman commit for the 2026-27 season in Slovenian guard Zak Smrekar, the Eagles picked up their first transfer commit of the offseason.

According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN, BC signed former Montana guard Money Williams, a 6-foot-4, 211-pound lefty shooter who was named a two-time All-Big Sky selection. In 2025-26 as a junior, he averaged 20.6 points per game — which led the conference — along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Borzello also noted that Williams totaled 30 or more points seven times last season, including one 40-point performance.

NEWS: Montana transfer Money Williams has committed to Boston College, sources told ESPN. Two-time All-Big Sky selection averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists this past season. Hit 30+ seven times, including a 40-point game. pic.twitter.com/UrqHzhtSEI — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 16, 2026

An Oakland, Calif., native, Williams became the first Grizzly since Anthony Johnson (2008-09) to lead the league in scoring, and his 699 total points last year ranked third-most in a season in program history.

He was additionally the only player in the school’s history to have a top-10 assist and top-10 scoring season in the same year.

In the 2026 Big Sky Tournament, Williams averaged 30.3 PPG, becoming the fourth player ever to win MVP honors from the losing team.

As a sophomore in 2024-25, the Oakland High School product earned Big Sky Conference Top Reserve honors, including Second Team All-Big Sky Conference and Big Sky Conference All-Tournament Team selections — this past winter, he was a Unanimous First Team selection.

Williams was reportedly deciding between BC, Saint Mary’s, Santa Clara, Missouri, and UNLV, among other schools, for his next destination, but he was ultimately lured to the Heights by first-year head coach Luke Murray, UConn's former assistant coach who was hired on March 26.

The Eagles are still in the infant stages of rebuilding its roster for next season, as Williams and Smrekar, along with returner Jack Bailey, are the only players on it right now.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia) Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Montana

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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