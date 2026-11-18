ALLSTON, Mass. — Boston College men's basketball looks to improve to 5-0 in non-conference play as they take on the Harvard Crimson (2-3) at Lavietes Pavilion Wednesday night.

It's the Eagles' first road game of the season, with all four of their wins thus far coming in Conte Forum or on neutral ground. Last time out, the Eagles defeated New Hampshire 67-55 on Sunday.

Harvard is looking to get back in the win column following three consecutive defeats, falling to Northeastern in overtime, as well as George Washington and American University.

Going into Wednesday's contest, BC ranks third in the nation in free-throw percentage, converting at an 86.5 percent rate from the line, including third in scoring defense, allowing just 53.5 points per game.

The Eagles lead the all-time series between the two Massachusetts foes, 37-16, and have won the last two matchups and four of the last five.

Last year, BC faced Harvard in Conte Forum on Nov. 26, 2025, winning 73-60 behind Fred Payne's game-high 17 points.

Below is a live thread of the game with scoring, analysis, lineups and more.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[This section will be updated throughout the game, refresh for up-to-date information]

Starting Lineups

[This section will be updated when starting line-ups are released pregame]

Injury Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game, refresh for up-to-date information]

Boston College's Money Williams will be out again tonight, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Williams was out against New Hampshire after picking up an injury in the second half against Maryland Eastern Shore.

How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs. Harvard

Who: Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where: Lavietes Pavilion, Allston, Massachusetts.

TV: NESN, ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

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