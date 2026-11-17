The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in a blowout to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, but they're still 6-3 on the season and are in a great bounce-back spot in Week 11 when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of Pennsylvania.

The Eagles have now lost seven straight games, and things don't look like they're going to get any better. They have a laundry list of injuries and no real option at quarterback. As a result, the Steelers are set as road favorites at Lincoln Financial Field.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Steelers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers -4.5 (-110)

Eagles +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Steelers -210

Eagles +176

Total

OVER 38.5 (-110)

UNDER 38.5 (-110)

Steelers vs. Eagles How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 22

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Steelers record: 6-3

Eagles record: 2-7

Steelers vs. Eagles Betting Trends

Eagles are 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Steelers are 6-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Steelers games this season

Eagles are 1-8 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Eagles games this season

Steelers vs. Eagles Injury Report

Steelers Injury Report

DeShon Elliott, S - Questionable

Mason McCormick, G - Doubtful

Michael Pittman Jr., WR - IR

Roman Wilson, WR - IR

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT - IR

Eagles Injury Report

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable

DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable

Jonathan Jones, CB - Questionable

Jihaad Campbell, LB - Questionable

Michael Carter II, CB - Questionable

Steelers vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

Jaylen Warren, RB - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren has been fantastic for the Steelers this season, and he's a big reason why they're 6-3. The Steelers lead the NFL in rush EPA, and it's largely because Warren is averaging a blistering 5.7 yards per carry. That's the best yards per carry amongst all running backs, 0.2 yards better than Kenneth Walker in second place at 5.5. They'd be smart to hand him the ball early and often in this game.

Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Steelers:

The battle of Pennsylvania got flexed out of Sunday Night Football, and for good reason. I don't care that the Eagles are coming off their BYE; this is one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the fact that they had expectations heading into this season leads me to believe the locker room isn't exactly experiencing any good vibes either.

Philadelphia is now 31st in net yards per play, 29th in EPA per play, and 27th in opponent EPA per play. That makes them the only team in the league that's in the bottom six in both EPA categories.

Let's buy low on the Steelers after their bad performance against the Bengals last week. Pittsburgh leads the entire NFL in EPA per rush, and now they get to face a run defense that's 29th in opponent EPA per rush and giving up 4.1 yards per carry.

I'll lay the points with Pittsburgh.

Pick: Steelers -4.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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