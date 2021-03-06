FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Boston College Drops Regular Season Finale to Miami 80-76

Eagles finish 15th in the ACC, and will learn their tournament opponent shortly
Boston College men's basketball had their regular season come to a close on Friday evening, losing to Miami 80-76. A tough year that involved multiple COVID-19 pauses, the firing of head coach Jim Christian and the transfer announcements of Rich Kelly and Wynston Tabbs is over. 

In their previous matchup, Boston College was electric from the field, as Kelly and Heath combined for 52 points. This game was markedly different, as Kelly has left the program, and BC was much more sluggish from the field. Boston College also played without Steffon Mitchell, who missed the second game in a row with a hamstring injury. 

The Hurricanes jumped out an early lead as Boston College struggled from beyond the arc in the first half (2-11 shooting). However, BC stormed back in the second half to keep the game close. But whenever BC would go on a run the Hurricanes would almost immediately respond. Kameron McGusty led both teams with 27 points, while Nysier Brooks had 21 points. McGusty's three pointer with under three minutes, and some poor shooting from BC down the stretch sealed the deal, giving the Hurricanes the win. 

Center James Karnik led the Eagles with 15 points, while Makai Ashton Langford had 13 points in the losing effort. BC finishes the season with a 1-2 record under interim head coach Scott Spinelli. 

The regular season is over, and Boston College officially finishes 15th in the conference. They will face the #10 seed on Tuesday. 

