Boston College Product Quinten Post Makes Summer League Debut
Former Boston College men’s basketball forward/center Quinten Post made his Summer League debut on Friday night in the Golden State Warriors 90-83 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Amsterdam, Netherlands, native entered the game off the bench and scored ten points, three rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes on the court. He shot 4-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-4 from behind the arc.
The 24-year-old was on a minutes restriction as he has been dealing with a lower-leg injury.
Post was selected as the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Warriors, a pick that Golden State originally owned, but got bounced around twice to the Thunder and Portland Trailblazers before the Warriors reacquired it for cash considerations prior to the selection.
The 7-foot, 235-pound big man spent three seasons with the Eagles after transferring from Mississippi State after his sophomore campaign. Throughout his time in Chestnut Hill, he averaged 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
During the 2023-24 season, Post recorded his collegiate-best year, averaging 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game and shot 51.3-percent from the floor and 43.1-percent from behind the arc. His points, rebounds, and three-point percentage led the team, while his field goal percentage was the third-highest.
The Warriors are a perfect 4-0 in Las Vegas and 7-0 in the Summer League so far and have advanced to the semifinals where they will take on the Miami Heat on July 21 at 4 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN and ESPN+.