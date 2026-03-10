Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Warriors)

The Golden State Warriors have fallen to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, and they'll remain without superstar guard Stephen Curry on the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Golden State has yet to release an official injury report, but it was reported that Curry would miss 10 more days due to a knee injury back on March 1, meaning he'll be sidelined until at least later on this week. Golden State's next game is on Friday, March 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and it's possible the two-time MVP will make his return in that matchup.

Stephen Curry (knee) to miss at least 10 more days, per @anthonyVslater. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 2, 2026

Even though Curry is expected to miss this matchup, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Golden State as a 6.5-point favorite against the tanking Bulls. Even though Chicago isn't in the business of winning games at the moment, it doesn't mean this is an automatic win for the Warriors.

In fact, the Warriors may have hit rock bottom on Monday night, as they lost to a tanking Utah Jazz team that sat nearly all of its top players. The loss dropped the Warriors to 32-32 this season, and they've now lost seven of their last 10 games.

Golden State simply hasn't been able to compete without Curry this season, going 9-16 in the 25 games that the superstar guard has missed. The Warriors are basically locked into a play-in spot in the Western Conference, but they're now in danger of landing in the No. 9 or No. 10 spot by the end of the regular season, which means they'd have to win two play-in games just to make the playoffs.

When he's been on the floor, Curry has put up some impressive numbers in the 2025-26 season, averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Hopefully for Golden State, the star guard will be able to return at some point in the coming weeks to help the Warriors make a playoff push. Golden State will likely update Curry's status prior to Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

