Boston College Women's Basketball Transfer Guard Headed to Big Ten
Boston College women’s basketball guard T’yana Todd is transferring to Ohio State.
Todd made the announcement via an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.
The Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, native spent three seasons with the Eagles. During that time frame, she appeared in 87 games which included 72 starts and averaged 29.2 minutes, 12.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
Todd tallied a career-best season in the team’s 2024-25 campaign. She started in 29 of 32 games played and averaged 29.0 minutes, 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game as well as shot 45.9-percent from behind the arc. She also put up a career-high 29 points in the Eagles’ 83-79 over the Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 16.
Her 13.7 points led the team.
The junior helped Boston College to a 16-18 overall record, a 6-12 ACC record, an appearance in the ACC Tournament where the team made it to the second round before being eliminated by UNC, and a WBIT appearance.
Todd shared her decision to enter the portal on March 16 with an official statement shared to social media.
“Boston College has been my home for the last three years, however after careful consideration and discussions with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal,” said Todd. “The entire BC staff, my teammates and the community have been super supportive of me since the beginning. I will forever be grateful. This was a difficult decision, but I believe it’s the best choice for me moving forward.”
She joins an Ohio State program that went 26-7 overall and 13-5 in the Big Ten as well as made it to the Big Ten semifinals and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament where the Buckeyes lost to the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round 82-67.
Todd is the third Eagle in the portal to announce her transfer destination. Guard Kaylah Ivey is transferring to Rutgers while guard Kayla Lezama is headed to Hampton.