Donald Hand Jr, Jayden Hastings Talk Staying at Boston College, Improving This Season
Boston College men’s basketball attended 2025 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday morning.
The program was represented by head coach Earl Grant, guard Donald Hand Jr., and forward Jayden Hastings.
Not long after taking the podium, the players spoke with the ACC Network crew where Hand Jr., explained his decision to stay at Boston College rather than enter the transfer portal.
“It was a no-brainer for me,” said Hand. “When I committed to BC, I committed to help change the program and I promised that to Coach Grant. My whole life I’ve been consistent. I’ve been loyal to the soil. In high school, I played [for] my stepdad for all four years, came to BC, so I’m gonna play with BC for all four years. [I’m] Just trying to write history at BC and write my own story.”
Last season, the Virginia Beach, Va., native had a breakout season as he averaged 33.2 minutes, 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game and also won the ACC Most Improved Player award.
Hastings also made an impact on last season’s team as he appeared in 31 games and averaged 15 minutes, 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
During the interview, Hastings spoke on what he wants to improve on in his game this season.
“Just keep trusting the process,” said Hastings. “Knowing that the work I put in will show. Working on my offensive game, my defensive game, and just maximizing who I am.”
Hand Jr., also talked about staying on campus as athletes with other students and how Boston College feels like a family.
“It helps you feel like you’re a student,” said Hand Jr. “I know at some universities, the athletes are excluded from everybody else, but BC’s like a big family. We’re with the regular students so it’s a beautiful experience because we know not many colleges are like that. We’re cool with everybody and nobody is above anybody, so that’s the best part about it, I would say.”
Both players revealed which arena in the ACC is their favorite to play in.
“I’d probably say UVA [Virginia] because my dad played there,” said Hand Jr. “So there’s some history there. I love playing at UVA.”
Hastings had an answer not too far from Virginia in the bordering state.
“I would say UNC,” said Hastings. “It gets pretty loud there, but it’s calming. It’s so loud, it’s quiet.”
Boston College opens its 2025-26 campaign on Monday, Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic. Tipoff time is TBD.