Boston College Adds Two Staff Members To Men's Basketball

Eagles add two more staff members, read about who they are below.

On Sunday, Boston College announced the addition of two staff members to their men's basketball programs. Via a press release from the school, Marc Pronto will be the men's basketball strength and conditioning coach, and Luke Simons will be the Director of Basketball Operations.

Marc Pronto:

Pronto worked with head coach Earl Grant as the strength and conditioning coach at the College of Charleston. Before that time he worked in S&C at Temple, working with the olympic sports on campus.

""Marc is the best strength and conditioning coach I've worked with in 20 years of coaching," head coach Earl Grant stated. "We worked together for seven years at Charleston and he developed three NBA players in that time. Marc is passionate about making players better. He's familiar with the east coast and will greatly impact our players and program here at BC."

Luke Simons

Simons spent the last two seasons with Grant at the College of Charleston as the director of operations. Before that he worked as the director of scouting at Vanderbilt under head coach Bryce Drew. He also has done a lot of international work, as the director of Athletes in Action.

"Luke is someone who is very organized and very loyal," said Grant. "He has unbelievable experience with running the minute-to-minute operations of a program. He will be a great asset for our players - he will impact our program through strong relationships and communication."

With these two additions, Boston College should still have one spot on the coaching staff to still announce. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates.

