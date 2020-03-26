BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Make Cut For Georgia Tech Transfer Evan Cole

A.J. Black

Boston College has made the cut as Evan Cole of Georgia Tech has trimmed his list to eleven schools per Jon Rothstein

Like many of the transfers Boston College is contacting, Cole is a big man who played center with the Yellow Jackets. 

Ashley Barnett of SI's All Yellow Jackets, did a great job of breaking down Cole's history at GT. (follow the site on Twitter as well):

"Listed at 6-foot-10 and 226 pounds, the past two seasons Cole has primarily been the reserve big man. His sophomore year, Cole missed seven games due to a sprained left ankle suffered in Game 2 of the season. Off the bench returning from the injury, Cole saw career bests of 11 points against Kennesaw State followed by 16 points against USC Upstate. In his 12 appearances in 2018-19, Cole averaged 5.53 ppg and was 25-of-47 from the floor.

In 2019-20 as a junior, Cole saw more playing time and appeared in 27 games. He was a boost for Georgia Tech when forward James Banks entered foul trouble against Wake Forest. Cole shot for nine points and had seven rebounds on the night. He averaged 4.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg and hit .471 from the field."

Boston College will be in need of a big man to go along with CJ Felder, as Nik Popovic will have graduated. Justin Vander Baan will be a new addition to the program, but Christian may want to ease him into the role and go with a more polished big like Cole. 

The Eagles have also been in contact with other graduate transfers such as EJ Anosike (Sacred Heart), Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac) and Jordan Bruner of Yale.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Christian To Remain Boston College Head Coach in 2020-21

Christian will return for his seventh season, and a 75-119 record

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: March 24, 2020

An update on some of the newest offers, and how Rutgers is getting a leg up on Boston College

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Boston College Lands Buffalo Grad Transfer DT Chibueze Onwuka

Eagles needed help up the middle and have added depth with the former Bull

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

David Bailey Wins BC Bulletin's 6th Man of the Year

A winner of our most under rated player across the sports

Brett Rider

BC Football Goes To Instagram To Show Off Quarantine Work Outs

Football team having a little fun working out during a tumultuous time

A.J. Black

Boston College Stands Out For Punter/Kicker Tommy Doman Jr.

The Eagles have some tough competition for highly sought after Tommy Doman Jr.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

BC Bulletin 2019-2020 Awards: AJ Dillon Is Our Male Athlete of the Year

Eagles running back was the unanimous choice

Brett Rider

by

Riderbc20

BC Bulletin 2019-2020 Awards: Men’s Hockey Is Our Team of the Year

In our first annual BC Bulletin Awards we asked our writers and readers to select players and teams for a variety of awards. Today we focus on the Team of the Year: Boston College Men’s Hockey.

jbiagioni16

Boston College Makes Top 7 For Sacred Heart Grad Transfer E.J. Anosike

BC is in good position with a local graduate transfer

A.J. Black

Top 5 Programs Boston College Football Needs To Schedule

Here are five programs that Boston College should try and schedule in the future.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker