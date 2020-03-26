Boston College Make Cut For Georgia Tech Transfer Evan Cole

Boston College has made the cut as Evan Cole of Georgia Tech has trimmed his list to eleven schools per Jon Rothstein

Like many of the transfers Boston College is contacting, Cole is a big man who played center with the Yellow Jackets.

Ashley Barnett of SI's All Yellow Jackets, did a great job of breaking down Cole's history at GT. (follow the site on Twitter as well):

"Listed at 6-foot-10 and 226 pounds, the past two seasons Cole has primarily been the reserve big man. His sophomore year, Cole missed seven games due to a sprained left ankle suffered in Game 2 of the season. Off the bench returning from the injury, Cole saw career bests of 11 points against Kennesaw State followed by 16 points against USC Upstate. In his 12 appearances in 2018-19, Cole averaged 5.53 ppg and was 25-of-47 from the floor.

In 2019-20 as a junior, Cole saw more playing time and appeared in 27 games. He was a boost for Georgia Tech when forward James Banks entered foul trouble against Wake Forest. Cole shot for nine points and had seven rebounds on the night. He averaged 4.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg and hit .471 from the field."

Boston College will be in need of a big man to go along with CJ Felder, as Nik Popovic will have graduated. Justin Vander Baan will be a new addition to the program, but Christian may want to ease him into the role and go with a more polished big like Cole.

The Eagles have also been in contact with other graduate transfers such as EJ Anosike (Sacred Heart), Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac) and Jordan Bruner of Yale.