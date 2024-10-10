Everything Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Chas Kelley III Said at 2024 ACC Tipoff
The Boston College men's basketball program took the podium on Thursday afternoon at 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C.
During the session, Eagles guard Chas Kelley III spoke alongside teammate Donald Hand Jr., and head coach Earl Grant about the upcoming season.
Below is a transcript of everything Kelley III said.
Q: Describe your leadership style for us.
KELLEY III: I would probably say very versatile. Kind of understanding the relationship that I have with the coaches in the meeting room and being able to take what they're saying and preach it to my teammates so we all have a better understanding of what's going on and the task at hand. But just trying to understand the relationships that I have built individually with all the guys in our locker room and just try to help collectively just web it together and just become one big family.
Q. Just for you personally going into this season, the evolution of your role on this team, how have you see that coming to be as you step in here?
KELLEY III: Just from arriving my freshman year and envisioning myself to be that guy, wanting to be a leader and learning from guys like Jaeden Zackery, Quinten Post and just taking what they've done and try to just enhance it and try to keep on growing. Like our coach said earlier, just trying to grow and become a top program in the ACC.
THE MODERATOR: This year you've got someone on your squad from the Republic of the Congo and Japan. Last year you had someone on your squad from Canada and Amsterdam. These influences from around the world, different styles of basketball, how do they affect the way that you approach the game?
KELLEY III: I would say it just brings a level of appreciation. People say a lot that basketball is like a fraternity and just the places that you will go. Now we're going to California this year, and the people that you meet and the cultures that you may come -- that may come to be. It's just a blessing just how this small ball can change your life, change the people around you, and your family's lives to just be better for everyone overall.
THE MODERATOR: Small ball, big opportunities, right?
KELLEY III: Yep.
Q. Over the course of the offseason this team has had to fill in major holes. With all the new freshmen that have come in and the transfers, what has your role been in bringing this team together with you being the veteran?
KELLEY III: Just creating a family foundation, right? Trying to get guys out of their shell as quickly as possible. We had five guys returning and lots of guys that were incoming and being introduced to the program, to Earl Grant's coaching ways. So I saw it as an opportunity. The faster I can get these guys out of their shell, the faster I can make them laugh, make them smile, understand what makes them tick, what makes them sad, what makes them happy, the faster I can build a relationship and just kind of spread that relationship culture that, hey, we're here to be your brother, not your teammate.
THE MODERATOR: How do you make teammates smile?
KELLEY III: Honestly just joke with them. Just give a little joke or two, see how they react, understand how they can take and receive things. Just try to make them laugh. Try to stoop down to their level, understand the things that they like, don't like. Just you should always start off the day with smiling. Just be blessed that you woke up.