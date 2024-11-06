Extra Point: Both Boston College Basketball Teams are Off and Running
It might have been too close for comfort, but the Boston College men's basketball team bested The Citadel 69-60 to take its home opener while the women's team waxed Lafayette 85-55 to both start the year 1-0.
The Eagles men's team begins this season without Claudell Harris, who transferred to Mississippi State this past offseason, and some of his absence showed in the team's opener when it came to a lack of offensive production.
On the women's side, the ladies hit their stride early against Lafayette, as Kennedi Jackson led all scorers with 20 points on 10-16 shooting. Both Jackson and Andrea Daley finished with double doubles on the night, as Jackson collected 13 rebounds on the night while Daley pulled down another 11 in addition to her 13 points.
Jackson, Daley and company should roll through the first segment of their non conference slate all the way up until the Baha Mar Invitational, where the Eagles are set to take on Ole Miss, who just took the USC Trojans down to the wire in early season action.
The men, on the other hand, have a battle on their hands early on in the form of VCU on Friday. However, following that matchup, the pace slows down for the Eagles until the ACC/SEC challenge, where South Carolina awaits. Luckily for BC, though, South Carolina just dropped its opener to North Florida. To quote Jon Rothstein, that's the "epitome of brutality".
Both teams look to build their resumés before conference play begins in a loaded ACC.