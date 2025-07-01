BC Bulletin

Extra Point: Predicting Boston College's Starting Five Overall Ratings in EA Sports College Basketball

With news breaking of the game's potential development yesterday, how would the developers rate Boston College's starting five?

Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes guard Chase Forte (9) dribbles during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The news broke yesterday that EA Sports plans on putting a college basketball game into development as their next project. That got us here at Boston College On SI thinking - if the game released tomorrow, how would the developers rate Boston College's starting five?

It's obvious that it would be higher than the 2024-25 roster, but just how much? With the addition of transfer guard Chase Forte, the Eagles might be a fun team to take control of if the game were to release before this season began.

This is obviously a guess at Earl Grant's new starting five, but a few players on this roster should be as locked in as it gets.

1. Donald Hand Jr. - 86 Overall

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. handles the ball against Stanford.
Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Donald Hand Jr. stands as the premier player on this roster returning from last season. The young wing made his mark on the ACC last season as a formidable perimeter threat with great touch around the basket, and returns this season to what will indubidably be a bigger role with the squad.

2. Chase Forte - 84 Overall

Former South Dakota Coyotes guard Chase Forte drives to the basket.
Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes guard Chase Forte (9) drives against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Chase Forte highlights a big transfer portal class for Boston College. The former South Dakota Coyote averaged nearly 18 points per game last season while shooting around 33 percent from beyond the arc. Forte and Hand will be a formidable duo in the ACC this season, and would be pretty fun to hop online with in a quick match.

3. Aidan Shaw - 76 Overall

Aidan Shaw guards an inbounds pass against Florida in the SEC tournament.
Missouri guard Aidan Shaw (23) guards the inbounds pass of Florida forward Thomas Haugh (10) during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shaw's transfer might not seem big on the stat sheet, but he's the first of a few players that were incredibly talented coming out of their prep careers that simply haven't found the right fit at the Power 4 level just yet. Shaw was a top 60 player in the country out of Blue Valley High School, and will look to make an impact on the Eagles' roster this winter. His veteran status would give him an instant awareness boost, and we all know what that does for EA Sports' rating systems.

4. Jason Asemota - 73 Overall

Jason Asemota celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Jan 11, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jason Asemota (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of uber-talented prospects, Jason Asemota fits that mold to a tee. As a former five-star recruit, he has all the talent in the world, and spent last season on a Baylor team that went Dancing in March. He played in a very limited role for the Bears last season, and no doubt came to Boston College for an opportunity to return to his home town and play in an environment he feels much more comfortable in.

5. Boden Kapke - 70 Overall

Former Butler Bulldog Boden Kapke blocks a shot against St. John's.
Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs forward Boden Kapke (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kapke is one of the few players on the roster that has a true five's build. He's big enough to hold his own space down low create rebounding space underneath the basket. The part that makes Boston College such an intriguing option to play with, though, is Kapke's ability to space the floor. Head coach Earl Grant said Kapke reminds him of former Eagle Quentin Post with how much he can space the floor, and that will be a much needed addition for Boston College come basketball season.

