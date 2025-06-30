EA Sports Teases Return of College Basketball Video Game
College sports video games are more popular than ever.
After EA Sports returned its game College Football 25 last summer after an 11 year hiatus, fans flocked to their consoles to be a part of the action.
The popularity of the game sparked another release this summer for College Football 26 which is set to come out on July 10.
Now, the company has announced a new return and this one has been on a long break.
EA Sports teased a return of its college basketball game on Monday morning via social media.
“Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back,” said EA Sports via X.
EA Sports’ college basketball video game was first released in 1998 and has some major faces on its covers including Tim Duncan, Shane Battier, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, and more.
The last basketball game released was in 2009, NCAA Basketball 10.
That year also marks the last time Boston College made the NCAA Tournament. During the Eagles’ 2008-09 campaign, the team went 23-12 overall, made an appearance in the ACC Tournament where it lost in the quarterfinals to Duke, and received a March Madness bid where it lost to USC in the first round 69-55.
No extra information was released on the new game like an estimated release date, however Matt Brown of Extra Points reported that the game is expected to be released in 2028.
”The CLC memo recommends that the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball. This proposal states a plan for EA Sports to release the first game in 2028,” wrote Brown.