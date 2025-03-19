Extra Point: What is the Next Step For Boston College Basketball?
What will it take for Boston College to reach the next level in men's basketball?
It has been well over a decade since the Eagles have sniffed a NCAA Tournament appearance and stagnate coaching does not help. Since their last appearance in 2009, the Eagles have had only three head coaches and three seasons above .500 (10'-11', 17'-18', 23'-24').
This is not to say they need to fire coaches every season. They still have to give them a chance but in four years under coach Earl Grant, they have a record of 61-72 with a conference record of 27-53. It has not worked out as envisioned for Grant, but some players are still developing.
Guard Donald Hand Jr. won the ACC Most Improved Player Award this season after leading the team in many statical categories. The sophomore averaged 33.2 minutes, 15.7 points, and 6.1 rebounds per game as well as boasted 39 assists, 20 steals, and six blocks. He recorded a career-high 31 points in February against Florida State.
He led the team in points, minutes, and rebounds. He also had the 11th-most total points in the ACC (488) and the 14th-highest points average.
There are building blocks to start a decent basketball program but how much money are donors willing to fork over for NIL to try and get some of the best talent in the east? Most will want to go to storied Big East schools in the region but if Boston College could become a new direction for basketball, that talent could stay in another storied basketball conference like the ACC.
It might have to start with a coaching change and a true search for someone who could bring this program to new heights that have never been seen before.