Boston College’s Donald Hand Jr. Scores Career-High 31 Points in Win Over Florida State

The sophomore posted another career-best performance on Saturday.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team snapped a six-game skid on Saturday afternoon after recording a comeback victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. 

Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr., led the way for Boston College in the 77-76 win, recording nine rebounds and 31 points, a career high. 

After the game, Hand Jr., spoke about his performance and credited his teammates for his success on the court on Saturday. 

“It’s really big, but I gotta shout out my teammates because without them finding me in my spots, that wouldn’t have happened,” said Hand Jr. “Those guys work hard as well. Like Fred played a heck of a game. He’s in the gym just as much, everyday, watching film, so I just have to give a shoutout to my teammates [and] my coaches because without them, that wouldn’t even happen.” 

A majority of the sophomore’s points came from behind the arc as he went 6-of-11 from three-point range, one more than the entire team combined (5-of-16). 

“I shoot those shots all the time, day in and day out,” said Hand Jr. “Everyday, like I said, so it’s just another shot, but today it felt really good.” 

The Virginia Beach, Va., native also received praise from teammate Fred Payne, who emphasized the work ethic he sees out of Hand Jr., consistently. 

“His work ethic is crazy,” said Payne. “That’s the only person I see in the gym before the coaches even come in, like 5 in the morning, he’s there everyday. He’s the same Donald Hand everyday. It’s like he never changes. We expect him to make those shots so when he’s shooting them I’m not even mad, I just look at it to see if it goes in. That’s why I pass it to him all the time.” 

Next up, Boston College hosts the No. 21 Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. 

