BC Bulletin

Frames From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to CCSU: Photo Gallery

The Eagles suffered their second loss of the season inside Conte Forum on Tuesday night.

John Sexton

The Boston College bench celebrates during the second half on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum.
The Boston College bench celebrates during the second half on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Boston College Eagles (1-2) men's basketball team fell to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) 60-59 on Tuesday night inside Conte Forum.

1. Boston College Players Stand Together During the National Anthem

The Boston College basketball team stands together during the national anthem on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
The Boston College basketball team stands together during the national anthem on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players stand together and link arms during the national anthem.

2. Chase Forte Shakes Hands With Jack DiDonna

Boston College graduate guard Chase Forte shakes hands with junior guard Jack DiDonna on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College graduate guard Chase Forte shakes hands with junior guard Jack DiDonna before a game on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte performs a special handshake ritual with guard Jack DiDonna before starting lineup introductions.

3. Jayden Hastings Drops the Hammer

Boston College redshirt sophomore center Jayden Hastings dunks against CCSU on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College redshirt sophomore center Jayden Hastings dunks against CCSU on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings scores an uncontested dunk to open the scoring. The redshirt sophomore scored three of the Eagles' five dunks during the game.

4. Donald Hand Jr. Scores a Jump Shot

Boston College redshirt junior guard Donald Hand Jr. scores against CCSU on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College redshirt junior guard Donald Hand Jr. scores against CCSU on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a midrange jump shot. The redshirt junior’s 11 points made him one of only two Eagles to score in double figures.

5. Aidan Shaw Dunks

Boston College senior forward Aidan Shaw dunks on a CCSU player on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College senior forward Aidan Shaw dunks on a CCSU player on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Aidan Shaw dunks on CCSU forward Nico Ashley. The senior led the team with five defensive rebounds and tied the team-high of eight total boards.

6. Luka Toews Celebrates

Boston College sophomore guard Luka Toews celebrates after scoring a three-point shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College sophomore guard Luka Toews celebrates after scoring a three-point shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Luka Toews celebrates by holding up three fingers after scoring a three-point shot.

7. Jason Asemota for Three!

Boston College sophomore forward Jason Asemota scores a three-point shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College sophomore forward Jason Asemota scores a three-point shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jason Asemota scores an open three-point shot. The sophomore was one of five Eagles to score a three-pointer during the contest.

8. The Bench Brings the Energy

The Boston College bench celebrates during the second half on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
The Boston College bench celebrates during the second half on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Players on the Boston College bench celebrate together after a CCSU defensive foul.

9. Aidan Shaw Scores a Free Throw

Boston College sophomore forward Aidan Shaw scores a free throw on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College sophomore forward Aidan Shaw scores a free throw on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Aidan Shaw scores his second free throw of the night. Overall, the Eagles were 8-9 from the line.

10. Blocked By Chase Forte!

Boston College graduate guard Chase Forte blocks a shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College graduate guard Chase Forte blocks a shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte blocks a CCSU player's layup attempt. The graduate recorded a team-high three blocks and was the only Eagle with more than one rejection.

11. Boden Kapke Scores a Layup

Boston College junior center Boden Kapke scores a layup on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College junior center Boden Kapke scores a layup on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Boden Kapke scores a layup over CCSU forward Max Frazier.

12. Fred Payne Scores Through Contact

Boston College redshirt sophomore guard Fred Payne scores a layup through contact on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College redshirt sophomore guard Fred Payne scores a layup through contact on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a layup while getting fouled. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles' scoring with 17 points. He also tallied a team-high three made three-pointers.

13. Fred Payne Celebrates With Aidan Shaw

Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates with forward Aidan Shaw after an "and one" shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College redshirt sophomore guard Fred Payne celebrates with senior forward Aidan Shaw after an "and one" shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates with forward Aidan Shaw after getting awarded an "and-one" free throw.

14. Denied By Jayden Hastings!

Boston College redshirt sophomore center Jayden Hastings blocks a layup attempt on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College redshirt sophomore center Jayden Hastings blocks a layup attempt on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings blocks CCSU guard James Jones' layup attempt.

15. On His Head!

Boston College redshirt sophomore center Jayden Hastings celebrates after blocking a shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum
Boston College redshirt sophomore center Jayden Hastings celebrates after blocking a shot on Nov. 11. 2025 at Conte Forum. / John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings celebrates after blocking an attempted layup.

Read More Basketball News:

feed

Published
John Sexton
JOHN SEXTON

John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.

Home/Basketball