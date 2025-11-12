Frames From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to CCSU: Photo Gallery
The Boston College Eagles (1-2) men's basketball team fell to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) 60-59 on Tuesday night inside Conte Forum.
1. Boston College Players Stand Together During the National Anthem
Boston College players stand together and link arms during the national anthem.
2. Chase Forte Shakes Hands With Jack DiDonna
Boston College guard Chase Forte performs a special handshake ritual with guard Jack DiDonna before starting lineup introductions.
3. Jayden Hastings Drops the Hammer
Boston College center Jayden Hastings scores an uncontested dunk to open the scoring. The redshirt sophomore scored three of the Eagles' five dunks during the game.
4. Donald Hand Jr. Scores a Jump Shot
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a midrange jump shot. The redshirt junior’s 11 points made him one of only two Eagles to score in double figures.
5. Aidan Shaw Dunks
Boston College forward Aidan Shaw dunks on CCSU forward Nico Ashley. The senior led the team with five defensive rebounds and tied the team-high of eight total boards.
6. Luka Toews Celebrates
Boston College guard Luka Toews celebrates by holding up three fingers after scoring a three-point shot.
7. Jason Asemota for Three!
Boston College forward Jason Asemota scores an open three-point shot. The sophomore was one of five Eagles to score a three-pointer during the contest.
8. The Bench Brings the Energy
Players on the Boston College bench celebrate together after a CCSU defensive foul.
9. Aidan Shaw Scores a Free Throw
Boston College forward Aidan Shaw scores his second free throw of the night. Overall, the Eagles were 8-9 from the line.
10. Blocked By Chase Forte!
Boston College guard Chase Forte blocks a CCSU player's layup attempt. The graduate recorded a team-high three blocks and was the only Eagle with more than one rejection.
11. Boden Kapke Scores a Layup
Boston College center Boden Kapke scores a layup over CCSU forward Max Frazier.
12. Fred Payne Scores Through Contact
Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a layup while getting fouled. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles' scoring with 17 points. He also tallied a team-high three made three-pointers.
13. Fred Payne Celebrates With Aidan Shaw
Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates with forward Aidan Shaw after getting awarded an "and-one" free throw.
14. Denied By Jayden Hastings!
Boston College center Jayden Hastings blocks CCSU guard James Jones' layup attempt.
15. On His Head!
Boston College center Jayden Hastings celebrates after blocking an attempted layup.